Sixty years ago at this time, for two weeks with Mondays off, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 1961, John Coltrane’s group — Coltrane on tenor and soprano saxophone, McCoy Tyner on piano, Jimmy Garrison on bass, Elvin Jones on drums — played at the Village Vanguard, a jazz club that still exists in the same spot on Seventh Avenue South in Manhattan. (Coltrane’s son Ravi led a band there last week.) Four nights in November were recorded by Impulse!, Coltrane’s then-new record label. A culling from those nights was released as a single LP in February 1962, with only three tracks. They were the serious and easeful “Spiritual,” which later helped define a sort of music lately called “spiritual jazz”; his version of the standard “Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise,” which (via this recording) helped define the straight-ahead jazz mainstream; and, for all of side B, the volatile 12-bar blues in F called “Chasin’ the Trane,” which starts abruptly, as if from a tape splice, and flies forward in lunges, defining nothing and beholden to nothing. It ends when it ends and it could conceivably go on much longer. It doesn’t know the meaning of “sufficient.” Sometimes it gets unbearably exciting. It can make the listener think: What exactly is going on here?