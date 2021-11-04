Heene, n.: The sound of air being let out of a balloon. (Kevin Dopart) The Balloon Boy! I’ll let Wikipedia sum it up: “The ‘Balloon Boy’ hoax occurred on October 15, 2009, when a homemade helium-filled gas balloon shaped to resemble a silver flying saucer was released into the atmosphere above Fort Collins, Colorado, by Richard and Mayumi Heene. They then claimed that their six-year-old son Falcon was trapped inside it. … After flying for more than an hour … the balloon landed about 12 miles northeast of Denver International Airport. When Falcon was not found inside and it was reported that an object had been seen falling from the balloon, a search was begun. Later that day, the boy was found hiding in the attic of his home, where he had apparently been the entire time.