“Eternals” arrives in theaters this weekend, 45 years after these immortal warriors debuted in a comic series created by the legend Jack “The King” Kirby in 1976. In the story, the Celestials — technologically advanced, robot-like beings the size of entire worlds — conceived of three groups on Earth: the human race; the Eternals, their guardians; and the deviants, who would destroy all life on the planet to keep it for themselves. The Celestials will one day return to Earth to decide whether the human race is worthy of continuing to exist.
Marvel Studios has never introduced a team so large before. There are 10 Eternals, and their roster doesn’t feature household names like Captain America, Thor and the Hulk, or CGI-created members that make for cute toys, like the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Raccoon and Groot. This is a mythos that will stump even dedicated comic book readers.
So the studio has assembled an A-list cast of talent and Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, in an attempt to make Ikaris (the really strong one with laser-beam eyes) just as well-known as Iron Man.
Here are the Eternals, their abilities and what role they play in the MCU’s latest entry.
Ajak (Salma Hayek)
Ajak is the leader of the Eternals and the only member who can communicate with the cosmic Celestials and give out their marching orders. She is a calming voice for her powerful compatriots, as she advises them on how to live in a world they know they’ll outlive.
Ikaris (Richard Madden)
No Eternal is more dedicated to the orders of the Celestials than Ikaris, who, unlike his teammates, hasn’t developed as strong a connection to the humans. Ikaris’s powerful laser beams that he emits from his eyes are the Eternals’ best deviant deterrent. The only emotion more intense than Ikaris’s desire to follow orders is his love of his fellow Eternal, Sersi.
Sersi (Gemma Chan)
Sersi can manipulate matter into any material she chooses. Throw a bus at her, she can turn it into flower petals. She can quench a barren field of soil with water made from dirt. Sersi is also the Eternal who’s most attached to humans, having fallen in love with Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) after a separation from her first love, the mighty Ikaris.
Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani)
Kingo has used his vacation from protecting humanity to become a Bollywood star. His global image as an actor is just as important to him as the humans he has been secretly keeping an eye on. He can also turn his fingers into blasters, literally folding his hands in the form of a gun and shooting out destructive energy beams. He’s happy to be saving the world again as long as someone films him doing it.
Gilgamesh (Don Lee)
Gilgamesh is the heavy lifter of the Eternals, with strength that would make Thor and the Hulk take notice. Whereas each Eternal has a more elaborate power when in battle with deviants, Gilgamesh just punches them in the face really hard.
Sprite (Lia McHugh)
Sprite is the Peter Pan of the Eternals — they were all born in adult form except for her. She can create any illusion and use it as a distraction or to hide in plain sight.
Druig (Barry Keoghan)
Druig is the moodiest Eternal. His power of telepathy and mind control frustrate him because he can’t use them. Eternals are only allowed to observe humans and defend against the deviants (which is why they didn’t help when Thanos was destroying half the universe during “Avengers: Endgame”). So when world wars and other problems begin to surface, Druig can’t make them go away, even though he has the power to do so. A life of immortality and watching humans destroy each other and their planet weigh on him heavily.
Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)
Makkari is a super-speedster. She’s also deaf and communicates with her fellow Eternals via sign language.
Thena (Angelina Jolie)
Thena is the Eternals’ greatest warrior, the Wonder Woman of the team. She’s aided by energy she creates, which can be molded into any weapon she chooses.
Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry)
Phastos is the Eternals’ greatest mind, able to devise and utilize any invention within the realm of possibility and even outside of it — the guy is that smart. Throughout the existence of the human race, he has been there to sprinkle technological suggestions to help with their progression when given permission, moments that have resulted in building worlds destroying them. He is also half of the MCU’s first gay couple on-screen.