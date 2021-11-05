Druig is the moodiest Eternal. His power of telepathy and mind control frustrate him because he can’t use them. Eternals are only allowed to observe humans and defend against the deviants (which is why they didn’t help when Thanos was destroying half the universe during “Avengers: Endgame”). So when world wars and other problems begin to surface, Druig can’t make them go away, even though he has the power to do so. A life of immortality and watching humans destroy each other and their planet weigh on him heavily.