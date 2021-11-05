As Emma, players must use her lantern to cast shadows beneath Fenton for him to walk on and to dispel shadows that engulf his body which prevent him from moving. In the role of Fenton, players are charged with flicking otherwise impossible-to-reach levers and switches to clear away obstacles that would otherwise halt Emma in her tracks. It’s also up to Fenton to retrieve the crystals that mark the end of each level. As players get further in the story and new enemies and mechanics are introduced they’ll be called upon to switch back and forth between Emma and Fenton quickly. During the game’s second chapter, The Boiling Room, I found myself preoccupied with spinning valves to flood and clear tubes of inky liquid so as to arrange Fenton’s path, while in its third chapter, The Kitchen, I was focused on jumping on timed switches with Fenton so that Emma could slip past fire barriers.