Complete coverage: 8 dead in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival

A crowded music festival in Houston turned deadly late Friday when a crush of concertgoers surged toward the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing, officials said, leaving at least eight people dead and scores injured.

The mass-casualty incident took place at the sold-out 2021 Astroworld Festival, where an estimated 50,000 people gathered.

Fatal crowd surges at concerts continue, despite calls for tighter standards and security, experts say. Here’s a history of these events.