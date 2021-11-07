The moment stabs at the heart of “The Harder The Fall," a western with an all-Black cast led by King, Stanfield, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo and Zazie Beetz. The film concerns itself not with what its few White characters think but with what its central Black characters do. The story has no time to spare for those who might have finished the racial epithet, which is to say that Blackness is neither played up, played down or played off. It simply is. That is a rarity for any mainstream movie set in the distant past.