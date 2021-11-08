Not every radio staffer felt the same way. “What I’m hearing from other people — programmers, other radio talent who probably lean on the more conservative side — is ‘hate the sin, not the sinner.’ Which I don’t agree with, because when you’re a public figure, you have to hold yourself to a higher standard than that,” said the staffer, who voted for Church. “Having not done what he did, I think he would have outright won. But because he did what he did, he deserves the scrutiny he’s getting, and I don’t think he’s deserving of any award until he redeems himself. … He waited a few months for [the controversy] to die down, and then it was business as usual. And I don’t think that’s acceptable.”