The big reveal in the other “Eternals” post-credits scene wasn’t too much of a surprise for Marvel fans. If you’ve read your fair share of Avengers comics you know that Dane Whitman, a human love interest of the Eternal Sersi in the film, is destined to become a medieval-inspired superhero known as the Black Knight, a role that should be cake for Kit Harington after so many years starring in “Game of Thrones.” Few thought Harington’s Whitman would add this alter ego in a film that had to introduce 10 other superheroes, and they were right. But the post-credits scene features Whitman opening an ancient box that holds the weapon the Black Knight is most known for, the Ebony Blade.