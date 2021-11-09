An affidavit filed by a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detective states that Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer on set for the film, had set up three prop guns in a gray cart before the shooting. Assistant director Dave Halls, handed a weapon to Baldwin and yelled, “Cold gun!” — an industry term to indicate that it did not contain a live round. According to the affidavit, he was mistaken. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has said that a “lead projectile” had been recovered from director Souza’s shoulder and a central concern for authorities to determine remains how a live round wound up in the .45 Long Colt revolver that Baldwin discharged.