Underwood has always been hesitant about sharing her thoughts any current events: “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins,” Underwood told “Good Morning America” in 2019. “It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.” She’s so well-known for staying silent that in August, it qualified as a major event when her Twitter account clicked “like” on a video that compared kids wearing masks in schools to child abuse.