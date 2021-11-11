It’s the first Clowning Achievement for rookie Coleman Glenn, but I had to look that up — the man has become an Invite household name since his debut a mere 19 weeks ago. Since Week 1439, the chaplain and religion professor at Bryn Athyn College outside Philadelphia has been a runner-up five times, and now has 28 blots of ink in all. Coleman writes a lot of poetry, and heard of us through the journal Light, but he’s proved to be clever, funny and current in all manner (or unmanner) of humor that we’ve thrown out to him. And I think I’ve remembered each time that there’s a D in the name of his town, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Coleman, who’s in his 30s, was deprived of experiencing “Gilligan’s Island” in its original broadcast incarnation, but is clearly well versed in the monuments of television posterity; “Ding-a-lings in Sand” is the perfect synopsis for every single episode.