The move to put Spears, a Grammy-winning, tabloid-favorite star in this position — in which vulnerable adults are cared for by guardians (or “conservators”) who assume control of their finances and sometimes their daily lives — was surprising to many, but the conditions and details of the legal arrangements were largely kept out of public view until this year.
A documentary on FX and Hulu, “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears,” raised questions when it was released in February about the origins of Spears’s conservatorship and the ethics of an adult capable of holding a job being involved in an arrangement that is most often applied in situations where an elderly or developmentally disabled person is at risk of being taken advantage of financially. The special, which also noted that the court system had denied Spears’s requests to retain her own lawyer, quickly attracted the attention of viewers across the globe.
Over the summer, Spears herself made the rare move of speaking in a court hearing on her own behalf. On June 23, in a lengthy statement, she described being drugged, forced to perform while ill, made to go to therapy frequently in highly visible public places and being forbidden from going places alone or with her boyfriend. She also described not being allowed to make a doctor appointment for removal of her IUD (or birth-control device), despite wanting to get married and have another child.
“It’s embarrassing, and it’s demoralizing,” Spears said during that hearing. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.” Spears, who said she hadn’t learned until recently that she could petition to end her conservatorship, asked the judge to consider terminating the arrangement.
Spears’s court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, resigned soon afterward, and Penny granted Spears permission to retain a lawyer of her own choosing as his replacement. Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, signed on as Spears’s lawyer in July and promptly filed for the suspension of Jamie, 69, as Spears’s conservator.
In the months since, other documentaries (from Netflix, CNN and another installment from FX and Hulu) have followed, many unearthing more disturbing details of the conservatorship. Documents in Netflix’s “Britney vs. Spears” revealed that the court had given her conservators power to use her money to pay for legal fees, hire security and other employees, and enter or take possession of her home at any time; later documents also made plain that Jamie had the power to cancel his daughter’s credit cards and to lease a car for himself using money from her estate. A former employee of a security firm hired by Jamie alleged in the second “New York Times Presents” documentary that Spears’s devices had been surveilled and her bedroom bugged.
Lawyers for Jamie formally requested a termination of the arrangement entirely in early September, but on Sept. 29, the judge kept the arrangement in place and suspended Jamie. Rosengart called the move “a monumental win for Britney, and for justice,” as he argued that immediately ending the termination could hinder a potential investigation. Jamie soon retained a new lawyer, Alex M. Weingarten, from the firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, after parting ways with his longtime legal team, Holland & Knight. Jamie also recently received a request from Spears’s lawyer for discovery and deposition, according to the Times.
In recent months, Spears’s relationships with her other family members have also become further strained. Her mother, Lynne, 66, requested more than $650,000 from Spears in attorney-related fees in October; Spears accused her mother in a since-deleted Instagram post a day later of being the instigator of the conservatorship, saying Lynne “secretly ruined my life.” Spears’s sister, Jamie Lynn, 30, has also faced backlash from fans for not publicly advocating for her sister’s release from the conservatorship. Spears herself addressed the issue in an Instagram caption in which she also explained why she had quit performing. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” she said. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”
After appearances on “Star Search” and “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” Spears’s staggeringly successful music career began in earnest when she was 16, when her debut single “ … Baby One More Time” became a worldwide sensation in 1998. She went on to become one of the top-selling artists of the 21st century with nearly 100 million records sold, six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and a bevy of awards. Her daring and adventurous performances (dancing with a live snake and a kiss with Madonna among them) garnered almost as much talk as the songs themselves. Spears’s four-year, 250-show residency at Las Vegas’s Planet Hollywood, which she ended in 2019, broke box-office records. Meanwhile, her personal life — including her relationships with former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake, her marriage to dancer Kevin Federline and her crew of celebrity friends — was a mainstay of tabloids and gossip magazines throughout the 2000s.
Regardless of what happens at Friday’s court hearing, the future of the other prong of the conservatorship — the conservatorship of Spears’s estimated $60 million estate — will probably be decided at a later date. Another hearing has been set for Dec. 8 to discuss outstanding financial matters. Also, Rosengart has vowed on prior occasions to investigate Jamie’s handling of the conservatorship; in an earlier September statement, he wrote that “our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”
Conservatorships in the United States could change, too, as a result of the Spears family saga. Politicians running the gamut from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) have called for an end to Spears’s conservatorship and better oversight over the American guardianship and conservatorship systems. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R.-Fla.) even attended a rally organized by the #FreeBritney movement in July, giving a memorable speech to rallygoers.
And over the summer, Reps. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation Act, or FREE Act, which aimed to give conservatees the right to petition for their court-appointed guardians to be replaced with public guardians. The FREE Act would not only free Spears, Crist said in a statement, but also “the countless number of seniors and persons with disabilities being abused and exploited by the broken system.”
Across the United States, too, the Spears case has “opened eyes and ears that had been closed about the issues with guardianship and conservatorship in this country,” said Rick Black, the founder and executive director of the Center for Estate Administration Reform (CEAR). Black added that 2021 has been the best year for the conservatorship-reform movement in decades.
The public is learning that “if it can happen to someone as bright, vibrant and capable and successful and as wealthy as Britney,” he said, “the American public needs to understand — it can happen to anyone. And in fact it does.”