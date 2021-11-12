After appearances on “Star Search” and “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” Spears’s staggeringly successful music career began in earnest when she was 16, when her debut single “ … Baby One More Time” became a worldwide sensation in 1998. She went on to become one of the top-selling artists of the 21st century with nearly 100 million records sold, six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and a bevy of awards. Her daring and adventurous performances (dancing with a live snake and a kiss with Madonna among them) garnered almost as much talk as the songs themselves. Spears’s four-year, 250-show residency at Las Vegas’s Planet Hollywood, which she ended in 2019, broke box-office records. Meanwhile, her personal life — including her relationships with former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake, her marriage to dancer Kevin Federline and her crew of celebrity friends — was a mainstay of tabloids and gossip magazines throughout the 2000s.