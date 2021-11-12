In an interview last month with The Washington Post, Branagh says his parents rarely discussed the trauma of displacement, as though they were “committed to making good on the sacrifice.” The five-time Academy Award nominee has been directing for years but admits he hadn’t previously been in the right mind-set to dive into this particular story, either. Adapting Shakespearean plays and helming blockbuster movies such as “Thor” and “Murder on the Orient Express” can be transforming work, but it doesn’t necessarily prepare someone for the massive undertaking of processing their own life through film. It wasn’t until Branagh was staring into the silence of the early pandemic that he sat down to write about the first time his world turned upside down.