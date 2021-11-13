“So much about this film is about asking people to call into question their perceptions and their capacity to categorize,” Hall said in an interview this week. “Nella Larsen liked to sniff out the way that we are busy trying to jam ourselves into boxes, and the more rigid those containers get, the more likely we are to spill out the sides and make a mess.”
“Passing” stars actress Tessa Thompson as Irene, who lives in Harlem with her doctor husband and two perfect sons, and Ruth Negga as Clare, Irene’s mysterious friend who materializes after years apart with a rich, White, racist husband who has no clue she’s Black. The women’s lives collide after a chance encounter, and the film, like the novel, investigates who is passing for what.
“Nobody can be reduced to one definition, one absolute,” Hall said. “It doesn’t contain your humanity and ultimately, that’s what the film is about.”
She should know. Larsen’s book parachuted into Hall’s life as the actress was herself feeling unsure about the tidiness of her boxes. Hall’s mother, opera singer Maria Ewing, was never clear about her own racial identity. As it turns out, Hall’s grandfather was a Black man passing for White.
Larsen’s book was a “lightbulb moment” for Hall, who wrote a screenplay based on the story and then spent more than a decade trying to get her movie made. “Passing,” which premiered Wednesday on Netflix, purposely generates more questions than it does answers, so we asked Hall a few of our own.
(This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)
Q: How did Nella Larsen’s book first get into your hands?
A: Well, I’ll give credit where credit is due: It was a White dude. We were working on a short film together, and it was at a point in my life where I was talking about my confusion around my own racial identity. I didn’t feel comfortable raising my hand saying “I think I might be” and I felt uncomfortable not raising my hand. Because it was literally that. I think maybe my mother, I don’t know. It was just a large bag of …
Q: Confusion?
A: Questions. It was just so mysterious. I got little drips and drabs of information from my mother since childhood. She would talk about incidents of racism directed at her and her father. I’d ask, “What do you identify as?” And she’d say “I really don’t know.” Her father wouldn’t talk about it. He never confirmed it or denied it. She didn’t know any of her relatives on her father’s side. So maybe we’re Black. Maybe we’re Native American.
Q: He gave you the book to help you find some answers?
A: I honestly remember looking at it and going “'Passing.' What does that even mean?” So I sat down to read the book, and it was without question the first time I had a historical context that made sense. This explains why my mother doesn’t know my grandfather’s name.
Q: So it wasn’t about your mother as a grown woman trying to lie about who she was or who you were. She honestly didn’t have the answers?
A: The legacy of that is that you internalize fear. If it’s something we can’t talk about, then it’s something that is bad and that becomes something shameful. And you don’t have people around you with a different perspective. It can take a psychological toll, honestly.
Q: Which of course leads to the film, where the psychological toll is deeply felt but not by the obvious character.
A: The big trick and turn of the whole story is that it’s not actually about the woman who’s passing. It’s about the other one. Clare destabilizes Irene’s sense of how much freedom she has to be the person that she wants to be versus the person that she thinks she ought to be. And that’s the real shocker. It transcends the specificity of the racial narrative and becomes something very universal about how any of us struggle with identity.
I thought I was White until I learned my mother’s secret. The census helped me tell my family story.
Q: That universal struggle is part of what makes the story feel contemporary, but the racial element is obviously incredibly prescient as well. The movie hits at a very specific cultural moment. Did that feel right?
A: I don’t think it’s for nothing that I spent so long trying to get this made. Sometimes people say, “Well, of course, you decided to make this film now.” And I’m like no actually, I didn’t. I was allowed to make it now, just by the skin of its teeth, for a very small budget. But when you look at the news, there is so much that is so fraught that there is not much room to identify the good guys and the bad guys. There’s a hunger and a need for the gray area, and that is the job of art, to delve into that.
Q: Speaking of gray area, there is a lot in this black-and-white film. There are no answers or absolutes or bad guys. But with all that swirling, what do you hope audiences take away from it?
A: Whatever you think the film is about is the thing that you will have to grapple with. I love the idea that some people have an absolute belief that the movie is about marital disorders, and someone else who has an absolute belief that it’s about adultery, or how to raise your children, or repressed homosexuality, or internalized self-hatred. But when you get one person who absolutely believes one thing and another person who absolutely believes another and then they get into a conversation, that creates another gray area where they have to meet each other.
Q: So what is the film about really?
A: I hope that it does make you think about what we mean when we talk about race as a social construct. We throw that phrase around a lot, but we don’t necessarily know exactly what we’re saying.
Q: The idea of race essentially being made up is apparent in the casting. For some, Thompson and Negga do not look like women who could ever pass for White in real life. But that was intentional, right?
A: I just had a little conversation with White people and they never say that. They accept it completely. We often see ourselves in what we’re looking at. And, frankly, it was deliberate. It was tantamount to me to cast Black women in these roles. And not just to redress the fact that there have been other movies about passing that have centered White women who do not hold the entirety of that experience. But there’s a level beyond that. I was interested in having an audience that has a fixed idea of these women’s racial identity. So you’re sitting there going, ‘Is he not seeing what I’m seeing?’ It’s much more interesting to make it metaphorical.
Q: What does your mother think of the film?
A: You know, she’s still unpacking a lot of stuff. But her first response was that she loved it. She is very proud. She just said to me, “You’ve liberated us.”