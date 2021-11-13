A: I just had a little conversation with White people and they never say that. They accept it completely. We often see ourselves in what we’re looking at. And, frankly, it was deliberate. It was tantamount to me to cast Black women in these roles. And not just to redress the fact that there have been other movies about passing that have centered White women who do not hold the entirety of that experience. But there’s a level beyond that. I was interested in having an audience that has a fixed idea of these women’s racial identity. So you’re sitting there going, ‘Is he not seeing what I’m seeing?’ It’s much more interesting to make it metaphorical.