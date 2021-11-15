Every time Adele has posted a photo recently, a tabloid is nearly guaranteed to pick it up for a story about her “transformation.” The singer has lost about 100 pounds since 2019, and she told Winfrey that weight loss was not the goal when she started an intensive workout program: She had “the most terrifying anxiety attacks” after she left her husband, and the gym was the one place where she felt calm and in control. With the help of a personal trainer, she got to the point where she could deadlift 170 pounds. (This was one of the few details that genuinely shocked Winfrey.)