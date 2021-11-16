Among the 35 artworks, the most valued was Rothko’s “No. 7,” from 1951 that sold for $82.5 million after an eight-minute bidding battle. It was the second-highest price for a work by the late abstract artist and the first time the painting had come to auction. The identity of the buyer of the painting, composed of three luminous and distinct bands of color, was not known but it provoked fierce phone bidding from people representing Asian clients, Reuters reported.