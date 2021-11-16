The “Macklowe Collection,” as it became known, garnered $676.1 million in sales late Monday in the presence of more than 300 art lovers, according to auction house Sotheby’s. The eye-watering figure is based on each of the pieces being a “consummate masterpiece,” it said.
It’s the most valuable single-owner sale ever staged — and the most valuable auction ever held in the 277-year history of Sotheby’s, the auction house said.
“There is no question that the market raised its hands tonight, not just for masterworks, but in honor of the art of collecting at its highest level,” Mari-Claudia Jimenez, Sotheby’s chairman, managing director for global fine art, said in a statement.
“Acquired over the course of half a century, the collection reflects decades of pursuit, honing and refining, driven by immense patience and an innate understanding of quality,” Sotheby’s said about the auction in a statement.
The collection comprises 65 works in total, over half were sold on Monday and the remainder will be auctioned in New York in May 2022, Sotheby’s said.
Among the 35 artworks, the most valued was Rothko’s “No. 7,” from 1951 that sold for $82.5 million after an eight-minute bidding battle. It was the second-highest price for a work by the late abstract artist and the first time the painting had come to auction. The identity of the buyer of the painting, composed of three luminous and distinct bands of color, was not known but it provoked fierce phone bidding from people representing Asian clients, Reuters reported.
Swiss artist Albert Giacometti’s “Le Nez” sculpture sold for $78.4 million to a collector in Asia, Sotheby’s said.
Made of bronze, steel and iron ‘the nose’ sculpture is emblematic of the 20th century sculptor’s works of craggy, emaciated figures.
American artists did well, too. Pollock’s “Number 17, 1951” part of his Black Pourings or Black Paintings series, fetched $61.2 million, an auction record for the artist and more than double its $35 million estimate. Pop artist Andy Warhol’s “Nine Marilyns” silk-screen from 1962, made shortly after Marilyn Monroe’s death, sold for $47.3 million and depicts the Hollywood actress in nine impressions in a sequence across three rows.
The Macklowes married in 1959 and filed for divorce in 2016. Their collection had been estimated to earn around $400 million with Monday’s total exceeding many in the art world’s expectations.
“I am very, very pleased and happy,” Harry Macklowe told Artnet after the auction. “I feel very privileged.” His ex-wife Linda was also in attendance but did not speak to press, Artnet said.
Linda Macklowe, a longtime collector and curator, was appointed an honorary trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016 for her “dedication” to art and education, the museum said at the time, hailing her vast postwar and contemporary art collection.
In 2019, Harry Macklowe married Patricia Landeau and made headlines when he erected large images of himself and his new wife on the side of one of his New York buildings.
Monday’s auction marks a revitalizing moment for the international art market, which has weathered the coronavirus pandemic. Sales plummeted in value by 22 percent in the art market in 2020, according to a report by Art Basel and UBS.
Participants from 25 countries took part in the historic auction, Sotheby’s said, with presale exhibitions of the collection attracting more than 27,000 visitors in places such as Shanghai, Tokyo and London.
“The Macklowe Collection stands in a league of its own as the greatest collection of Modern and Contemporary Art ever to come to the market,” Patrick Drahi, Sotheby’s owner, said in September announcing the auction, wherein he predicted, “The sale will make history.”