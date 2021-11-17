“Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the Armorer do so,” Mitchell’s complaint reads. “The fact that live ammunition was allowed on a movie set, that guns and ammunition were left unattended, that the gun in question was handed to Mr. Baldwin by the Assistant director who had no business doing so, the fact that safety bulletins were not promulgated or ignored, coupled with the fact that the scene in question did not call for a gun to be fired at all, makes this a case where injury or death was much more than a possibility — it was a likely result.”