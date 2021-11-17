The Memphis Police Department did not return a request for comment, but said in a statement: “Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways. One male victim was located and was pronounced dead. No suspect info is available at this time. The victim will be identified once the next of kin notification has been completed.”
The pastor of the local St. James Missionary Baptist Church told Fox 13 that the death was a “crushing” loss for the community, adding that the rapper was frequently involved in church activities. Maurice Hill, owner of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, told the news outlet that his employees saw the rapper walking into the store to buy cookies.
Young Dolph, whose given name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., collaborated with different rappers, including Megan Thee Stallion. He also joined forces with his cousin, Key Glock, on several albums — most recently “Dum and Dummer 2.” Juice WRLD, who died in 2019 of a drug-related seizure, was his cousin.
The rapper has been releasing mix tapes since 2008, and by 2014 was regularly touring nightclubs in smaller cities. His rising star was bolstered by a feature on the O.T. Genasis track “Cut It.” Dolph was known for rejecting major record deals, opting to release music on his own label, Paper Route Empire. He was a rare indie success for rappers.
“This has always been my plan and my vision, to build a strong team and build artists like Glock,” Dolph told Billboard in an interview this year. “I like seeing new artists with no buzz, because I can give them game, and they’ll take that and run with it.”