This is the second installment in Richard Osman’s popular series chronicling the adventures of the Thursday Murder Club, a group of elderly sleuths living in an English retirement village. Like its predecessor, this too has its poignant moments, but above all it is witty in a low-key, mild-mannered fashion that is particularly diverting in juxtaposition with the murder and mayhem unloosed by the intricate plot. This thoroughly engaging book is further enhanced by narrator Lesley Manville, whose many acting roles include W.S. Gilbert’s wife, Kitty, in “Topsy-Turvy” and Princess Margaret in the forthcoming season of “The Crown.” Here, her voice absorbs the manner and accents of the various characters while still retaining the discreetly wry air that pervades the book’s overall sensibility. (Penguin Audio, unabridged, 11¾ hours)