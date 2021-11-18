As a book cover designer working with a variety of publishers, from independents to large trade houses, I’m acutely aware of the importance a cover has on a book’s success. In today’s digital environment, covers are a key marketing tool, in ways not imagined even 10 years ago: cover reveals on Instagram and Twitter, book giveaway brand collaborations based on a cover’s “look,” and even those essential tote bags. Publishers put a lot of weight on a book cover’s success, often switching the design from hardcover to paperback if sales haven’t met expectations. Highlighted here are some of 2021’s best, selections that defy the levels of approvals needed by marketing, sales, author, editorial, and others, just to advance a design to publication.