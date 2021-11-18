“Run: Book One,” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury and Nate Powell
The late civil rights hero died before “Run’s” release, but Lewis left this riveting follow-up memoir to his “March” trilogy — this time centering on the movement after Selma — as a legacy of ever-relevant ’60s lessons in social progress.
John Lewis finished this graphic memoir as he died. He wanted to leave a civil rights ‘road map’ for generations to come.
“The Secret to Superhuman Strength,” by Alison Bechdel
The “Fun Home” creator’s first new graphic novel in nearly a decade begins as a memoir of her lifelong passion for physical pursuits, but as she transcends her notions of self-sufficiency, the insights move into the metaphysical. From marathons to mindfulness, it’s an exhilarating six-decade journey.
“Far Sector,” by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell
Jemisin offers a new power-ringed rookie as the Green Lantern — a lone space cop who answers the question: How can a superhero protect a world that has banned emotions from everyday life?
“Himawari House,” by Harmony Becker
Becker follows up her work on George Takei’s moving memoir with this emotionally and culturally rich YA story that puts the author’s range of talents on full display. A trio of Tokyo foreign-exchange students navigates the rapids of teenage life — adventures rendered with a masterful hand and an impressive ear for dialogue.
“When I Grow Up: The Lost Autobiographies of Six Yiddish Teenagers,” by Ken Krimstein
The New Yorker cartoonist and gifted storyteller resurfaces the long-lost stories of Eastern European youths on the cusp of World World II. It is an epic undertaking, told in tones both evocative and haunting.
“The Waiting,” by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim
The author follows her acclaimed “Grass” with this semi-autobiographical story of how war can scatter a family, creating a separation that breeds desperation. The artist’s stark brushstrokes and narrative masterstrokes make an affecting combination, as hope and heartbreak span generations.
“Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts,” by Rebecca Hall and Hugo Martínez
Hall, the scholarly descendant of enslaved ancestors, delves into the forensics and physical records of human bondage, focusing on the forgotten female warriors who spurred uprisings. This blend of fact and fiction, of pursuit and lasting pain, is a must-read achievement.
“COVID Chronicles: A Comics Anthology,” edited by Kendra Boileau and Rich Johnson
Scores of cartoonists offer an affecting mosaic of pandemic life, as told in short, eclectic stories — from the lighter touch of Jason Chatfield, who was afflicted with the virus, to meditations by a grieving Shelley Wall.
“Monsters,” by Barry Windsor-Smith
A master artist delivers his magnum opus more than three decades in the making — a pen-and-ink epic about a World War II veteran that’s as visceral as it is visual.
“Strange Adventures,” by Tom King, Mitch Gerads and Evan Shaner
The history of less-heralded deep-space character Adam Strange is taken to fresh creative heights, with two of DC’s greatest minds, Batman and Mister Terrific, deftly stitched into the action.
Other notable mentions: “Miles Morales: Shock Waves” (Graphix); “Stone Fruit” (Fantagraphics); “The Black Panther Party” (Ten Speed Press); “Barbalien: Red Planet — From the World of Black Hammer” (Dark Horse Books); “Hokusai: A Graphic Biography” (Laurence King Publishing); “Katie the Catsitter” (Penguin Random House).
Michael Cavna and David Betancourt cover comic art and illustration for The Post.