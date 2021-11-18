Silvia: I veer toward horror and fantasy in my reading, so I was surprised when I realized I had read so many science fiction novels this year. Many had an ecological bent, such as “Hummingbird Salamander” by Jeff VanderMeer. Interestingly enough, I ended the year with a science fiction novel published in 1940s Mexico that seemed to have a great deal in common with VanderMeer’s novel. “His Name Was Death,” by Rafael Bernal (translated by Kit Schluter in 2021), is the story of a man who flees civilization in favor of the jungles of Chiapas and learns to communicate with mosquitoes, intent on triggering an apocalypse. Not without its flaws, but interesting as an example of Latin American literature outside of the box of magic realism.