“56 Days,” by Catherine Ryan Howard
Timely, surprising and emotionally alive, “56 Days” is set mostly during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown in Dublin. Two vulnerable and insecure 20-somethings connect in an anxious, pandemic-limited, let’s-see-how-it-goes romance. Each, however, harbors a doozy of a secret, one of them bloodcurdling.
“Clark and Division,” by Naomi Hirahara
It’s 1944 and Rose Ito is about to be reunited with her family after their release from an internment camp in California when she is run over by a subway train in Chicago and dies. Her younger sister scoffs at the coroner’s verdict of suicide and sets out to uncover the ugly truth.
“Dream Girl,” by Laura Lippman
There are shades of “Misery” in Lippman’s witty, horror-tinged suspense novel. After an accident, novelist Gerry Andersen is stuck in his penthouse apartment, where he is tormented by letters and dead-of-night phone calls from a woman who claims to be the real-life heroine whose story Gerry appropriated for his breakthrough novel, also called “Dream Girl.”
“A Line to Kill,” by Anthony Horowitz
Horowitz pokes fun at the literary community in this witty whodunit, set at a literary festival whose attendees include one Anthony Horowitz. When a festivalgoer is fatally stabbed in the neck with a letter opener, the sleuthing — and delightful banter — begin.
“A Lonely Man,” by Chris Power
Power, a literary critic in London, must have been thinking of Graham Greene’s “The Third Man” when he wrote this elegant suspense novel. “A Lonely Man” features a struggling writer drawn into playing detective in a foreign city whose gray apartment blocks and shadowy parks bear silent witness to greed, despair and murder.
“Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry
Set in Northern Ireland in the final year of “the Troubles,” the novel centers on new mother and harried BBC News producer Tessa Daly. Her sister, Marian, might be an IRA bomb maker — or could she be an MI5 informer? Either way, the lovingly drawn Tessa is herself soon up to her lapsed Catholic neck in nightmarish intrigue.
“The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz
“The Plot” centers on a failing novelist who steals a plot from another writer. The twists it takes from there are so ingenious that the book should be assigned as required reading in the very Master on Fine Arts programs it pinions, both as a model of superior narrative construction and as a warning of the grim realities of the literary life to naive wannabe writers.
“Razorblade Tears,” by S.A. Cosby
Two fathers — one White, one Black — join forces to track down the killers of their sons, husbands gunned down on a Richmond street. The two aggrieved parents, both ex-cons, form a memorable bond as they seek vengeance for the deaths of their children.
“Silverview,” by John Le Carré
Le Carré’s final novel, found in a drawer and finished by his novelist son, builds on themes Le Carré has developed so skillfully — betrayal, mendacity, bureaucratic inanity and our willingness to accept black-and-white explanations of a gray world.
John le Carré didn’t just invent the characters in the foreground of the spy world. He designed the entire set.
“Sleep Well, My Lady,” by Kwei Quartey
Ghanaian American Kwei Quartey (author of last year’s “The Missing American”) has another case for the sweetly crafty P.I .Emma Djan. In this beautifully crafted tale, Emma and her colleagues at the Sowah detective agency must figure out why the glamorous Lady Araba has been murdered: Business, family or a long list of other reasons?
Maureen Corrigan, the book critic for the NPR program “Fresh Air,” teaches literature at Georgetown University. Richard Lipez writes the Donald Strachey P.I. novels under the name Richard Stevenson.