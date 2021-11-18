While we’ve mentioned Spooner and his accidental -isms numerous times, we seem to have set aside a whole contest for them only once, and that was ages ago, in the early days of the Czar — but one that I happened to judge, when as his co-worker, I agreed to fill in while he went on a four-week August “sabbatical.” (I returned as “Auxiliary Czar” for about a dozen contests in 2001, then took it over for good as Empress in December 2003.) We’re going to do the contest in the very same way, too — in riddle form. Here are the many results of Week 124, complete with an introduction in which I clearly was trying to establish a snotty, imperious tone. If nothing else, it’ll give an idea of what I’m looking for in Week 1463 (deadline Nov. 29).