The Fyre Festival in 2017, which proved to be such a disaster it inspired competing documentaries on Netflix and Hulu, highlighted this principle to an absurd degree. Fans arrived to Fyre, which was billed as “two transformative weekends” on a “remote and private” island in the Bahamas, only to find boxed cheese sandwiches, what appeared to be “FEMA tents” and headliner bands pulling out at the last minute — along with barely any festival staff (or, frankly, any festival). It was later described as “nothing more than a get-rich-quick scam.”