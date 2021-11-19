The Puerto Rican superstar, who closed the telecast with a performance of “Maldita Pobreza,” was also among the early winners at the pre-show ceremony, where he took best rap/hip-hop performance for the braggadocious “Booker T.” Camilo, who led with 10 nominations going into the ceremony, picked up three trophies Thursday afternoon, including best pop song for “Vida de Rico.” During the telecast, he accepted his fourth trophy — best pop vocal album — for “Mis Manos,” tying with Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra for the most awards.