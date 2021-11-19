“The Jinx,” HBO’s 2015 series about Robert Durst, who has been accused of committing three murders, revealed footage of the real estate heir appearing to confess. Prosecutors quoted that footage in the opening statements of his ensuing trial, and Durst was convicted in September of the first-degree murder of a close confidante. (In October, just after being sentenced to life in prison without parole, he was charged with murder in connection with the 1982 death of his first wife. In 2003, Durst was acquitted for the killing of his neighbor in 2001.)