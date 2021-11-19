After DeGeneres congratulated Meghan on her and Harry being two of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people this year, she got into the real purpose of the appearance: promoting her new children’s book, “The Bench.” Meghan said it originally started out as a poem she wrote for Harry for Father’s Day, and “it was about my observation of him and him being a dad, which was the most beautiful thing to watch.” But some friends commented on how much they connected with it, so Meghan decided to turn it into a book, and made sure the story and illustrations were inclusive and representative: “I remember as a little girl you didn’t always see someone that looked like you, and I thought that was really important,” said Meghan, who is biracial.