To justify the methods to his madness, Williams reaches back to his childhood in Shreveport, La. He tells his daughter the story of when his father abandoned him to a White mob, leaving the little boy to be beaten. That moment, he explains, solidified his very particular approach to parenting. “Now I haven’t been no great daddy, but I never done nothing but try to protect you. I just never wanted you to look up and see your daddy running away,” he says through tears, delivering the film’s emotional punch in the gut.