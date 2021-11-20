“He’s always asking what he can do to push comics — and ‘Curtis’ — further, and to bring contemporary issues to his readers with humor and heart,” Tea Fougner, the editorial director of comics at King, says by email. “In 2020, he doubled down on showing the way the covid-19 pandemic impacted the lives of middle-schoolers and their parents, the frustration and isolation kids felt and the scary experience of uncertainty of a beloved adult and role model falling ill. He does all of this while continuing to tell a uniquely African American story about an ordinary family doing their best through extraordinary times.”