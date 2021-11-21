On Saturday, the streaming giant confirmed it had agreed to the British superstar’s request to automatically play the music in the order an artist has curated.
“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!” Adele tweeted Saturday. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended,” she continued, before thanking the platform.
“Anything for you,” Spotify tweeted in response to the singer.
As the star’s album stirred a wave of emotions among Adele’s fans since its release on Friday, so did this public exchange.
Some on social media questioned who would dare listen to a newly-released album for the first time on shuffle, while others seemed concerned Adele had forced Spotify to ban the shuffle button entirely.
“Adele is 100% right. People who listen to albums on shuffle are definitely insane,” read one tweet, while another fan wrote: “I love you @Adele but let me shuffle in peace haha I love the randomness."
"Adele’s 30 is somehow a story. Try listening the album from start to end. It feels like she’s telling her story - her darkest hours, divorce, herself,” read one tweet, while another fan put it simply: “Adele has spoken. Never shuffle albums.”
Spotify could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the change, but the shuffle option (signified by two crisscrossing arrows) remains visible when a user clicks to view an album track.
Many Spotify users have long questioned the default shuffle setting. In a blog post published on a Spotify help forum in 2019, one listener by the name of Mark expressed his frustration, writing: “Why is shuffle play ALWAYS default, FORCED?”
“Surely it would make more sense to just start a playlist in order and then choose Shuffle play if you want rather than mess it up by doing it this way,” the post read.
After a six-year break, the emotive album covers heartbreak, divorce and the paranoia that often comes with parenthood.
Just 24 hours after the release of her first song from the album, “Easy on Me,” the star shattered records on both Spotify and Amazon Music.
“On Friday, October 15th, Adele’s Easy On Me became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day,” the audio company confirmed as Amazon said the single had received “the most first-day Alexa song requests in Amazon Music history.”
The star’s return to the limelight has made headlines all over the world. In a recent sit-down interview with Oprah, Adele discussed a range of topics from her divorce to weight loss to new boyfriend, Rich Paul.
And as part of a CBS special, titled “Adele One Night Only,” the star took to the stage once again at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to belt out a series of songs – while also helping to orchestrate a romantic proposal for a couple and serenading them with her 2008 cover song “Make You Feel My Love.”