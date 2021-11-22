While looking back on his career for a 2018 GQ interview, Redmayne noted that Hooper had struggled to finance “The Danish Girl” before he signed on as Lili. Redmayne’s proven success with “The Theory of Everything” earned potential financiers’ trust. But by the time of the interview, Redmayne considered it all to have been a “complicated experience,” given that he agreed with some of the eventual backlash to his playing a trans woman.