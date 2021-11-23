On one hand, this was a bit of a surprise, considering that Siwa was the reliable front-runner. (Oddsmakers had her as the top choice from the start.) Not only is Siwa a talented dancer — she got her start on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms” — but she made history as part of the first same-sex couple on the American edition of the show. She and her pro partner, Jenna Johnson, consistently debuted impressive routines and cultivated a loyal fanbase while dazzling the judges: “You looked like two angels out there. It was like watching two hearts and souls totally united. It was stunning,” Bruno Tonioli raved in the semifinals, calling them “perfection.”