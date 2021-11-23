Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday , kicking off another round of debates over who is deserving, who was snubbed and whether awards even matter in the long run.

Before you ask: No, Adele’s acclaimed new album isn’t eligible in any of this year’s 86 categories. The ceremony, set for January, will honor music released from Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021. Likely to be nominated are beloved teens Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, conversation starters Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X, and a handful of artists who performed duets: Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak as Silk Sonic, along with Doja Cat and SZA, paired on “Kiss Me More.”

If nominated for album of the year, Taylor Swift could once again stand to make history with “Evermore,” the follow-up to last year’s winner, “Folklore.” BTS, which was then the first K-pop group to receive a Grammy nomination, could become the first to earn a nod for record of the year, too.

A host hasn’t been announced for the 46th Grammy Awards, which CBS will air Monday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.

Best rap album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease II,” Nas

“Call Me if You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best rap song

“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West feat. Jay-Z

“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

Best melodic rap performance

“Pride is the Devil,” J Cole feat. Lil Baby

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. The WEeknd and Lil Baby

Best rap performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future and Young Thug

“Thot S---,” Megan Thee Stallion

