If nominated for album of the year, Taylor Swift could once again stand to make history with “Evermore,” the follow-up to last year’s winner, “Folklore.” BTS, which was then the first K-pop group to receive a Grammy nomination, could become the first to earn a nod for record of the year, too.
A host hasn’t been announced for the 46th Grammy Awards, which CBS will air Monday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.
Best rap album
“The Off-Season,” J. Cole
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“King’s Disease II,” Nas
“Call Me if You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator
“Donda,” Kanye West
Best rap song
“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Jail,” Kanye West feat. Jay-Z
“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
Best melodic rap performance
“Pride is the Devil,” J Cole feat. Lil Baby
“Need to Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. The WEeknd and Lil Baby
Best rap performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Up,” Cardi B
“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future and Young Thug
“Thot S---,” Megan Thee Stallion
