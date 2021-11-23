If nominated for album of the year, Taylor Swift could once again stand to make history with “Evermore,” the follow-up to last year’s winner, “Folklore.” BTS, which was then the first K-pop group to receive a Grammy nomination, could become the first to earn a nod for record of the year, too.
A host hasn’t been announced for the 46th Grammy Awards, which CBS will air Monday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.
Album of the year
“We Are,” Jon Batiste
“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber
“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Montero,” Lil Nas X
“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Evermore,” Taylor Swift
“Donda,” Kanye West
Record of the year
"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA
"Freedom," Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
"Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Song of the year
"Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran (Ed Sheeran)
"A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)
"Drivers License,” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Fight for You,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
"Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
"Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
"Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)
Best new artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best pop vocal album
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber
“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Positions,” Ariana Grande
“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop solo performance
“Anyone,” Justin Bieber
“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Positions,” Ariana Grande
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop duo/group performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter,” BTS
“Higher Power,” Coldplay
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
Best rap album
“The Off-Season,” J. Cole
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“King’s Disease II,” Nas
“Call Me if You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator
“Donda,” Kanye West
Best rap song
“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Jail,” Kanye West feat. Jay-Z
“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
Best melodic rap performance
“Pride is the Devil,” J Cole feat. Lil Baby
“Need to Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. The WEeknd and Lil Baby
Best rap performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Up,” Cardi B
“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future and Young Thug
“Thot S---,” Megan Thee Stallion
Best R&B performance
"Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
"Damage,” H.E.R.
"Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B song
“Damage”
“Good Days”
“Heartbreak Anniversary”
“Leave the Door Open”
“Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best rock album
“Power Up,” AC/DC
“Capitol Cuts — Live from Capitol Studio A,” Black Pumas
“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell
“Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters
“McCartney III,” Paul McCartney
Best rock song
“All my Favorite Songs”
“The Bandit”
“Distance”
“Find My Way”
“Waiting on a War”
Best rock performance
“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
“Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell
“Ohms,” Deftones
“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
Best alternative album
“Shore,” Fleet Foxes
“If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power,” Halsey
“Jubilee,” Japanese Breakfast
“Collapsed in Sunbeams,” Arlo Parks
“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent
Best country song
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
Best country duo/group performance
“If I Didn’t Love you,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
“”Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Best country album
“Skeletons,” Brothers Osbourne
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
“The Ballad of Dood and Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson
“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Best music video
"Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
"Freedom,” Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
"Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
