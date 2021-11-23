Before you ask: No, Adele’s acclaimed new album isn’t eligible in any of this year’s 86 categories. The ceremony, set for January, will honor music released from Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021. Likely to be nominated are beloved teens Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, conversation starters Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X, and a handful of artists who performed duets: Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak as Silk Sonic, along with Doja Cat and SZA, paired on “Kiss Me More.”