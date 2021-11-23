Pierre-Smith cites “Blood & Water” as a particularly troubling portrayal of a therapist. Though groundbreaking in other ways, the South African teen drama offers a malicious portrayal of a private school counselor in Janet Nkosana (Zikhona Sodlaka). Janet is brought in during the Netflix show’s second season to help Fikile (Khosi Ngema) after a traumatic series of events, but she has the ulterior motive of trying to figure out what Fikile knows about an alleged crime. She persuades the school headmistress to also let her treat Puleng (Ama Qamata), who shares a close, if often adversarial, relationship with Fikile — but again, her goal is to obtain information that could be used to harm her young patients.