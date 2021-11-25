This year marks a bit of a return to traditional form with live performances and an in-person audience, but with a pandemic twist: Macy’s announced in September that all volunteer participants and staff must be vaccinated for the 95th iteration of the parade. However, no children younger than 12 will be available to participate, a sharp departure from years past. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recently signed off on allowing children ages 5 to 11 to receive the coronavirus vaccine.)