For those of us who weren’t planning to make the trip anyway, this year’s Thanksgiving Day parades are also available to watch live on various streaming platforms. Here’s what to expect:
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC and Peacock)
When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time.
Where: New York City.
Hosts: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of the “Today” show.
Performers: Aespa, Andy Grammer, Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Foreigner, Micky Guyton, Jon Batiste, Jordan Fisher, Chris Lane, Nelly, Kim Petras, Tai Verdes, Tauren Wells, Zoe Wees, the cast of “Girls5eva” (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps) and Josh Dela Cruz, Steve Burns and Donovan Patton from “Blue’s Clues.”
Extras: Performances from the Broadway casts of “Six,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Wicked.” Plus, appearances from the upcoming NBC live production of “Annie” and, of course, the Rockettes.
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS (CBS and Paramount Plus)
When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time.
Where: New York City.
Hosts: Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of “Entertainment Tonight.”
Performances: The casts of the Broadway musicals “Chicago” and “Waitress” will perform.
Extras: Actors Laya DeLeon Hayes, Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp, as well as Broadway star Erich Bergen, will talk with Frazier and Knight.
6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Celebration (ABC in select areas and Hulu)
When: 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time.
Where: Philadelphia.
Hosts: 6ABC Action News team.
Performances: Marching bands and dance troupes with special appearances by the quartet behind “Disney Princess — The Concert, “The Voice” winner Cam Anthony and Michael James Scott from Broadway’s “Aladdin.”
Extras: Guest appearances from Carson Kressley, Tamron Hall, Ginger Zee, Quinta Brunson, Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop and Flyers mascot (and star of our nightmares) Gritty.