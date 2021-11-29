The transition was to the big screen, where her marvelous, attention-getting bravura turn in 1979’s “The Rose” — playing against type as a drug-addicted rock star based on Janis Joplin — earned Midler her first Oscar nomination. (She has gone on to win three Emmys and three Grammys, but never an Oscar.) It provided her the best dramatic role of her career. There would be other high points, including the lavish World War II film “For the Boys” (1991), for which she received a second Oscar nod. But the decisive moment may have come in the 1980s, when she starred in a string of Disney comedies — including “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” with Nick Nolte and “Big Business” with Lily Tomlin — that rebranded the people’s diva a bit uncomfortably, as a creature of that corporate entertainment giant.