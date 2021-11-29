Searches were up at the start of the year as news emerged about the various vaccines and their level of efficacy. As state and federal vaccine mandates became a cultural and political flash point over the summer, search interest “increased dramatically,” Merriam-Webster said. Interest in the word kept pace through the rest of the year, driven by President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandates for federal workers and businesses, then by the availability of the coronavirus vaccines for children, and as reports grew about vaccine boosters.