Some editorial artists, meanwhile, are rendering two sensory responses: fatigue and fear.
Mike Luckovich, the cartoonist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, sat at the drawing board trying to capture this feeling of being inundated.
“My thinking was just as things seem to be getting better, another variant materializes,” Luckovich says. “Here we are, many of us having had booster shots and thinking things were getting back to normal and then omicron shows.”
To reflect that, he drew our reacting to the variants as a Whac-A-Mole arcade game: “You hit one and then another pops up!”
Dave Whamond of Cagle Cartoons likened the experience to another striking diversion.
“When I heard that there was a new variant emerging from South Africa. I felt just like one of those bowling pins,” says Whamond, who imagined the omicron variant as the bowling ball.
“We are sitting in the alley, all about to be struck down again — I thought the idea of the pins finally getting back together into a group fit perfectly,” Whamond says. “I do think we will be fine and things are getting a bit blown out of proportion as we don’t know all the information yet but, hey, I’m a cartoonist. It’s my job to over-exaggerate everything!”
And Clay Bennett of the Chattanooga Times Free Press drew the Grim Reaper receiving the gift of a new scythe for the holidays.
“As I read the reports about the newest variant of the coronavirus, there was little doubt as to what I would be drawing about Monday,” he says, noting that the simplicity of the concept eventually appealed to him.
Here is how some other cartoonists are commenting on the coronavirus variant:
