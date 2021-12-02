Multiple members of the crew have publicly accused “Rust” producers of cutting corners for the sake of the budget, and at the expense of everyone’s safety on set. Two have filed lawsuits and named Baldwin, who also produced the film, as a defendant. But while speaking to Stephanopoulos, Baldwin deflected some of the blame by saying that he was not among the producers who were in charge of hiring. Instead, he focused on tasks such as working with writer-director Souza to develop the story and weighing in on casting.