Baldwin was sitting on a wooden pew inside a church building when the gun discharged. According to the new document, Gutierrez told a detective she was not often allowed to enter the building because of covid protocols, and therefore heard the gun go off from outside. Prop master Sarah Zachry said she checked the box of ammo shortly after the incident and, per the affidavit, “found some of the cartridges would rattle, which signified them being ‘dummy rounds,' [while] others did not rattle.”