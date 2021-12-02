He calls himself a bum because, for a time, he was adrift. His parents, transplanted Southerners, gave him a solid upbringing and his father was quick with an aphorism, one of which was about not overcomplicating things: “Pop was like, ‘Do what you know. Stick with what you know,' ” Gordy says. “If you can’t understand two and two is four and will always be four, then go to one and one is two. And if that’s too complicated go to one. One is you.” The message was know who you are. Know what you want.