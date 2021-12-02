“I’ve always had things stick in my mind … so ‘Jeopardy!’ always seemed like something I might be good at,” she said. She credits her parents — her mother is a college professor — who encouraged not just learning facts, but the stories about them: Where does this word come from? What’s the etymology of that phrase? She remembers not being allowed to leave the dinner table during the meal unless something came up in the middle of a discussion that she didn’t recognize, and she had to look it up in the dictionary or encyclopedia.