As always, it’ll be a potluck, and with the aid of pianist and 113-time Loser Steve Honley (and possibly others), we’ll sing (or perhaps “sing”) various Loser-penned parodies. The hours for the room would be 5 to 9 p.m., with the singalong getting going around 7:30. The event is put on by the Losers, with no involvement from The Post, except that I’ll send the Evite because I’m the one with y’alls’ email addresses. If you weren’t on the invitation list for the Flushies Awards this past September and you’d like me to add you, email me at pat.myers@washpost.com. But if you’ve found your way to the bottom of a Style Conversational, you’re invited regardless. It’s like the Golden Ticket to Loserdom.