And of course, we cannot forget the earlier scene where Warbucks and Annie travel to Washington to meet President Roosevelt, who is distraught about the Great Depression and feels like the situation is hopeless. But Annie starts singing “Tomorrow,” and it’s so lovely that FDR gets inspired and demands the White House staffers sing along. “I’ve just decided that if my administration is going to be anything, it’s going to be optimistic about the future of this country!” he roars.